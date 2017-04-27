OSP: Trumbull County cocaine seizures up 1,900%

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it seized a total of 3,036 grams of cocaine in Trumbull County last year.

That's more than a 1,900 % increase over the 149 grams of coke collected by troopers in Trumbull County the year before.

According to the patrol's 2016 Annual Crime Analysis Report, officers statewide seized 557.6 pounds of cocaine last year, 72.2% more than in 2015 and the largest annual amount since 2012.

Cocaine seizures from Cuyahoga, Madison, Lucas, Guernsey, and Wood Counties accounted for 81.9% of all cocaine seized in 2016. During that year, 33 cases involved one pound or more of cocaine seized.

Crack cocaine seizures in Trumbull County dropped from 174 grams in 2015 to 41 grams in 2016.

In spite of the opiate epidemic, seizures of heroin dropped to 35 grams last year, compared to 165 grams the previous year.

During 2016 throughout the entire state, the Highway Patrol recorded the largest heroin seizure in its history, collecting nearly 60 pounds.

The report also says that the 21.6 pounds of methamphetamine and the 33,230 doses of prescription pills seized last year are the largest in the patrol's history.

During 2016, OSHP officers seized 4,438.5 pounds of cocaine, crack, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana. This was 40 % more than in 2015, with a total street value that exceeding $53 million, according to the report.

The entire report may be seen here