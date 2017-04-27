NASA Learjet's final mission is in Vienna

A piece of NASA technology made a permanent stop at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Thursday.

A NASA Learjet 25 was given a ceremonial water salute as it arrived at its new home, the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics Youngstown Campus in Vienna.

The jet had been a NASA Glenn research plane that had reached the end of its lifespan so NASA donated it to the local school.

"It came from a graduate from NASA who graduated from P.I.A. He was so proud of his education that when it came time to decommission this plane he said I know the perfect school this can go to to help the students and to help the industry," said P.I.A. Campus Director Joseph DeRamo.

NASA Glenn Research used the plane to conduct experiments with it.

Now students here in the Valley will tear it all apart and put it back together again, and again, and again. It's their chance to see what makes a turbojet tick.

"All the electronics; to the engines, to the door, to the landing gear, the fuels systems, anything that operates on a plane our students can work on," said DeRamo.

P.I.A. has about 65 students right now but the school is expanding and it will see even more students come this fall.