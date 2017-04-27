Law Director: Warren a 'model' for American police departments

The City of Warren announced on Thursday that the city is now in compliance with provisions of an agreement reached with the U.S. Department of Justice following complaints about its police department.

The so-called Consent Decree relates to an investigation that dates back to 2004, when public complaints of excessive force and illegal searches by Warren police got the attention of the justice departments civil rights division.

That investigation lead to an agreement that ordered the department to address and comply with forty-seven provisions.

After five years of work Law Director, Gregory Hicks on Thursday read from a letter received this week from the DOJ.

"That the Warren Police Department has come into full and faithful compliance of all provisions of this agreement," Hicks said.

The letter goes on to compliment Warren police for it's commitment to reform. "The department's investigations into public complaints are detailed, extensive, well-organized and result in proper findings and recommendations,". Hicks says Warren is now a model for best police practices in the nation.

The justice department noted that between 2013 and 2016 use of force incidents and public complaints dropped by more than 50%.

"I hope at this point we've made our next step in getting the community a little bit more trustworthy and have more faith in their police department," said Warren Police Chief, Eric Merkel.

The city's Safety Service Director says this accomplishment will have an impact beyond the police department. Enzo Cantalamesa believes it will have an economic impact as well. "Regarding a prospect of maybe locating a business here,or moving a family here,or raising children here," said Cantalamesa.

Law Director Hicks also noted that Warren came into full compliance faster that any other city in the country that is under a consent decree.