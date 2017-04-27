Facebook pictures lead to child endangering charge against Warren man

Photos of an allegedly abused child posted on Facebook has led to charges against a Warren man.

James Culver, 29, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony child endangering.

A complaint filed in Warren Municipal Court says that back in December, Culver administered punishment to a four-year-old boy that posed a risk of serious physical harm to the child.

The investigation began after police received reports that photos of a child who had been assaulted were posted on Facebook.

Culver was arraigned on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear for another hearing next week.

He remains jailed on $100,000 bond.