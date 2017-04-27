Facebook pictures lead to child endangering charge against Warre - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Facebook pictures lead to child endangering charge against Warren man

WARREN, Ohio -

Photos of an allegedly abused child posted on Facebook has led to charges against a Warren man.

James Culver, 29, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony child endangering.

A complaint filed in Warren Municipal Court says that back in December, Culver administered punishment to a four-year-old boy that posed a risk of serious physical harm to the child.

The investigation began after police received reports that photos of a child who had been assaulted were posted on Facebook.

Culver was arraigned on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear for another hearing next week.

He remains jailed on $100,000 bond.

    A elderly woman is in serious condition after being hit by a SUV while trying to cross East Market Street. The 70-year-old from Burghill was hit by a 58-year-old driver from McDonald in front of the Howland Giant Eagle. Police say the woman the woman did not use the nearby crosswalk. The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment. No charges have been filed as the accident is still under investigation.
    A coroner says preliminary findings show the man killed after a ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus died of blunt force trauma. Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Friday that 18-year-old Tyler Jerrell suffered head, trunk and lower extremity injuries when he was thrown into the air after a ride called the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday. Seven people were injured, several critically.
    A man riding his bike near Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday morning. Police say the bicyclist was traveling west on East Liberty Street around 8:15 a.m. when the driver of a Nissan SUV hit him him while turning into the driveway of the golf course. Police are not releasing information about the driver or victim at this time. It's unknown if the driver will be charged.
