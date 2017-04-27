CDC selects Mahoning County as participant in national health su - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

CDC selects Mahoning County as participant in national health survey

By Kate Keller, Healthy Living Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Mahoning County will soon be part of a CDC survey that's expected to influence public health policy nationwide.  

Fifteen counties across the country have been selected to participate in the National Health and Nutrition Exam Survey.  

Select residents will be interviewed and undergo health exams.  

Health Commissioner Patricia Sweeney said the data will then be collected to try and understand the health and nutritional status of adults and kids across the United States.

