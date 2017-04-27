Niles man could face 89 year sentence for molesting child

Michael Peach of Niles appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Thursday and changed his plea to guilty on 18 felony charges, including gross sexual imposition involving a nine-year-old boy.

It is a plea agreement reached in advance of Peach going on trial Monday.

In addition to sexually molesting the child, Peach admitted to multiple other criminal acts against the child's family.

Those charges included aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

"This crime is extremely serious. Not only the original child molestation but the attempted cover-up, the burglary of the child's home and terrorizing his family. So our office absolutely will be recommending consecutive sentences," said Assistant Prosecutor Gabriel Wildman.

Forty-year-old Peach could face a total sentence of up to 89 years.

He remains jailed without bond pending a sentencing date.