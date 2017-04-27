Washington and Ohio State announce home-and-home series

SEATTLE (AP) - Washington and Ohio State have announced a two-game home-and-home series beginning in the 2024 season.

The two schools will meet at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 14, 2024, and have a date at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 13, 2025. The schools announced the scheduling agreement on Thursday.

Washington and Ohio State are coming off seasons in which they reached the College Football Playoff, with both falling in the national semifinals. It will be the first scheduled meetings between the programs since 2003 in Columbus and 2007 in Seattle. The schools met 11 times previously but never in a bowl game.

