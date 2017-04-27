June court hearing for man charged in connection with death of Billie Beshara

A June 13 court date has been set for a Boardman man who turned himself in on charges filed in connection with the overdose death of Billie Beshara.

Steven Schaefer, 31, appeared in Boardman Court Thursday evening for an initial appearance on misdemeanor charges of failure to report a death and abuse of a corpse in the 48-year-old woman's death.

The Mahoning County Coroner determined that Beshara died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and drugs back in March.

Tests determined that Beshara's body contained fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and alcohol at the time of her death.

Beshara's body was found in the back seat of her Cadillac Escalade four days after she was reported missing by her husband.

The vehicle was located parked in a lot shared by Nicolinni's Restaurant and Starbucks on Boardman-Poland Road.

Police say the car pulled into the lot just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, just hours after her husband told police he had last seen her.

The coroner said Beshara had been dead for more than 24 hours when they found her.

Schaefer was told to go from Boardman Court to the Boardman Police Station to be booked on the charges and then released.