Possible changes for Shenango Valley Animal Shelter

The future of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter is beginning to take shape.

After years of operating understaffed and out of a small building, a new location and more help are in the works.

The goal of the Shenango Valley Animal Control Board is to make some big changes.

The group with representatives from six communities, Sharon, Farrell, Hermitage Wheatland and West Middlesex and Sharpsville, met Thursday night.

"Really, the shelter as it is now is not what we want to be to take care of the animals, so we are really excited about tonight, " said Duane Piccirlli, President of the Animal Control Board.

The board will change the status of the shelter from a government sub-committee to a 501 C3 Nonprofit. This could mean they will receive more grant money.

The board voted to begin looking for a new facility. The space on Broadway Road in Hermitage is more than 50-years-old.

"The building is a mess and it's getting by for now, but it is not something we want to invest a lot of money into, " said Piccirlli.

"The building is a mess. The priority for the animals, there is not enough space for them to run or get activity," said Frank Connelly, a member of the Animal Control Board.

The board is also planning on hiring a new full-time manager. Currently, there is no full-time person at the shelter.



