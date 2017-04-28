Austintown residents speak out on plans for new grocery store

Austintown residents were given a chance to voice their concerns Thursday night about a proposal to build another grocery store along Mahoning Avenue.

A hearing was held on a zone change needed to pave the way for German-based chain Lidl to build a store on the site where the Pink Elephant bar now stands.

With existing Aldi, Walmart, and Giant Eagle stores already nearby, and plans in the works for a Meijer across the street, some like Teddi Oberman say it's too much.

Representatives from the company say there are also concerns about a wetland in the area.

They can't proceed with studies and evaluations until the zoning change is approved.

That change must now go to township trustees for consideration.