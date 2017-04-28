Future unclear for McMenamy's Restaurant and Banquet Center in Niles

Questions are swirling about the future of McMenamy's Restaurant and Banquet Center in Niles.

On Thursday night, a Niles family was busy trying to get their deposit back and book a new hall with the wedding only weeks away.

The writing is on the wall. "Thanks for the memories" graces the marquee of McMenamy's.

The phone numbers for the Niles restaurant and banquet center have been disconnected or are not accepting calls.

"This was just a shock," said Maria Sheely of Niles.

Sheely put down $500 in September to book her son's wedding reception there on June 10th, which is only six weeks away.

The invitations have already been sent, the budget has been spelled out and now they're trying to start all over again from square one.

"So much money and time into this wedding. It's just very frustrating," she said.

Sheely and her future daughter-in-law, Liz Starcher, have not been able to get any answers from McMenamy's on how to get their money back.

"We were excited to go look at table stuff, decorations. We were excited, but now it's all gone. We can't do it," Starcher described.

They not only need their money back, they're hoping they can find another hall on the same day with such short notice.

"The big issue is trying to find another hall now," Sheely said.

A waiting game now for a family who already had everything ready to go for the big day.

While searching for answers Thursday, 21 News spoke with Joe Keffer. He said that he used to do the bookings at McMenamy's. He referred us to the owner, who was unable to be reached.