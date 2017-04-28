Tanker tips on I-80 in Mercer County

One man was injured after the tanker truck he was driving overturned on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

The truck, which was carrying water, went off the right side of westbound I-80 about two miles west of the Mercer interchange at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The truck went off the highway, however, PennDOT said there is a lane restriction in the area and drivers should be aware that fire and police personnel are working in the area.

Rescue crews removed the driver from the truck at around 5:30 a.m.

He was taken to Grove City Medical Center for treatment of injuries that are said to be non-life threatening.

