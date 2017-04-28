Driver sprayed with glass in Warren drive-by shooting

Warren police are investigating a late night shooting on the northwest side of the city.

Police were called to Roberts Ave. NW at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when neighbors reported hearing the sound of eight to 10 gunshots.

Officers say once at the Stonegate Place Apartments parking lot they found Andrew Davis, who told them he was preparing to back his car out of a parking space when another car blocked him off.

Davis says someone in the car fired several shots at his car then drove away.

Police say the car had been hit by gunfire several times.

Davis wasn't shot, but was hit by shards of glass from the shot out windows of his car.

He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.

Police collected eight, .40 caliber shell casings from the lot.