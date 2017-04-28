Prescription drug drop-off locations for today

Eighteen agencies around the Valley are participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day today, allowing residents to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

Drug Take-Back Days are aimed at reducing the amount of expired or unused prescription drugs for illegal use or prescription drug abuse.

Unused medication that is not properly disposed of can create the risk of unintentional overdose or illegal abuse, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The Ohio EPA says flushing medication in the toilet can contribute to water contamination. The best way to dispose of unused medication is to take them to a collection event or a permanent pharmaceutical drop-off.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration, the event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday unless noted.

Locations in the Valley are:

MAHONING COUNTY

BEAVER POLICE DEPARTMENT BEAVER POLICE DEPT / SAFETY BUILDING 601 W SOUTH RANGE RD

SPRINGFIELD TWP. POLICE SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP ADMIN BLDG/POLICE DEPT 3475 E SOUTH RANGE RD.

AUSTINTOWN POLICE AUSTINTOWN TWP. POLICE DISTRICT OUTDOOR DRIVE-THRU COLLECTION 92 OHLTOWN RD.

CANFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT CANFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT 104 LISBON ST.

YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY POLICE ONE UNIVERSITY PLAZA

NEW MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPT NEW MIDDLETOWN MUNICIPAL BUILDING 10711 MAIN STREET

MILTON TOWNSHIP POLICE DISTRICT MILTON TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT 15992 MILTON AVE.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

CORTLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT CORTLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT 400 N. HIGH STREET

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP POLICE BAZETTA TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT 2671 MCCLEARY JACOBY ROAD

HUBBARD CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HUBBARD CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT 233 SCHOOL STREET

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP POLICE LIBERTY TOWNSHIP GOVERNMENT BUILDING 1315 CHURCHILL-HUBBARD ROAD

NEWTON FALLS POLICE NEWTON FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT 19 N CANAL STREET

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

COLUMBIANA COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SALEM REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER 1995 E. STATE STREET

COLUMBIANA COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EAST LIVERPOOL CITY HOSPITAL 425 W. 5TH

MERCER COUNTY