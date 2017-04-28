Prescription drug drop-off locations for today - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Prescription drug drop-off locations for today

Eighteen agencies around the Valley are participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day today, allowing residents to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

Drug Take-Back Days are aimed at reducing the amount of expired or unused prescription drugs for illegal use or prescription drug abuse.

Unused medication that is not properly disposed of can create the risk of unintentional overdose or illegal abuse, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The Ohio EPA says flushing medication in the toilet can contribute to water contamination. The best way to dispose of unused medication is to take them to a collection event or a permanent pharmaceutical drop-off.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration, the event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday unless noted.

Locations in the Valley are:
MAHONING COUNTY

  • BEAVER POLICE DEPARTMENT    BEAVER POLICE DEPT / SAFETY BUILDING    601 W SOUTH RANGE RD 
  • SPRINGFIELD TWP. POLICE    SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP ADMIN BLDG/POLICE DEPT   3475 E SOUTH RANGE  RD. 
  • AUSTINTOWN POLICE    AUSTINTOWN TWP.  POLICE DISTRICT  OUTDOOR DRIVE-THRU COLLECTION    92 OHLTOWN RD. 
  • CANFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT    CANFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT  104 LISBON ST.  
  • YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY    YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY POLICE    ONE UNIVERSITY PLAZA   
  • NEW MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPT    NEW MIDDLETOWN MUNICIPAL BUILDING    10711 MAIN STREET    
  • MILTON TOWNSHIP POLICE DISTRICT    MILTON TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT    15992 MILTON AVE.   

TRUMBULL COUNTY

  • CORTLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT    CORTLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT    400 N. HIGH STREET  
  • BAZETTA TOWNSHIP POLICE    BAZETTA TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT    2671 MCCLEARY JACOBY ROAD   
  • HUBBARD CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT    HUBBARD CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT    233 SCHOOL STREET   
  • LIBERTY TOWNSHIP POLICE     LIBERTY TOWNSHIP GOVERNMENT BUILDING    1315 CHURCHILL-HUBBARD ROAD
  • NEWTON FALLS POLICE    NEWTON FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT    19 N CANAL STREET

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

  • COLUMBIANA COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE    SALEM REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER    1995 E. STATE STREET  
  • COLUMBIANA COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE    EAST LIVERPOOL CITY HOSPITAL    425 W. 5TH   

MERCER COUNTY

  • JAMESTOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT    JAMESTOWN PHARMACY    121 LIBERTY STREET
  • PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE    PSP-TROOP D, MERCER BARRACKS    826 FRANKLIN RD.  
  • SHARON POLICE DEPARTMENT    SHARON CITY BUILDING    155 WEST CONNELLY BLVD 
  • SHARPSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT    SHARPSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT    1 SOUTH WALNUT ST
