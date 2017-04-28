Man found bleeding outside Youngstown building later dies

The Mahoning County Coroner is investigating the death of a man who Youngstown police believe was breaking into a North Side business.

On Friday morning, officers were called to the 2300 block of Logan Avenue where they found a man who was bleeding.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Lawrence Reed, was outside a commercial garage owned by Zcarguye LLC.

Police say a panel was broken on the garage door, and officers speculate that Reed cut himself trying to break into the building, and may have bled to death.

Reed was rushed to the hospital where he later died.