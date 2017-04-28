OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Mahoning County

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is planning another sobriety checkpoint tonight.

The task force will set up a checkpoint on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown from 10:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.

The task force announced earlier this week that it will conduct more checkpoints because alcohol-related crashes continue to be a problem here.

So far this year, there have been 37 accidents related to the use of alcohol.

Fifteen of those crashes resulted in injury and two of those accidents were fatalities, according to the task force.