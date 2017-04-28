Warren store clerk says shoplifter threatened to stab her

An employee of a Warren business tells police that a fleeing shoplifter threatened to stab her.

A clerk who was working at the Dollar Tree on Parkman Road NW Thursday afternoon told police that a man was trying to leave the store without paying for a box full of household goods.

The woman says when she tried to block the man from leaving, he placed his hand into his pocket and said: “I'll stab you.”

The clerk moved out of the man's way and he continued walking toward a tan-colored Chevy Trailblazer where two men were waiting for him.

But before he could reach the SUV, the box he was carrying began to fall apart.

He dropped the box and its contents according to the clerk, who was able to recover the stolen items.

The suspect is described as an older, white male, about 5' 10”, wearing gray pants, and gray shirt with the word “Levis” on the front in red lettering.