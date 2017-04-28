Route 14 open again in western Mahoning County

An accident involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer shut down a portion of State Route 14 in western Mahoning County for five hours on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced at around 3:00 p.m., that Route 14 between State Route 534 and US 224 was closed due to the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the victim's name or condition.

The stretch of road opened again before 8:00 p.m.