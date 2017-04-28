Great Groceries: Gia Russa Toscana Sausage Tortellini

Gia Russa Toscana Sausage Tortellini

4 Tbsp. butter

2 cups Gia Russa Panko Seasoned Bread Crumbs

1/2 cup Gia Russa Romano Cheese

1 lb. sweet Italian sausage, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup Gia Russa Chicken Stock

1/2 Jar Gia Russa Pesto alla Toscana

1 Jar Gia Russa Alfredo Sauce

1 bag Gia Russa Frozen Cheese Tortellini

1/2 cup chopped parsley



In skillet, melt butter and add bread crumbs and Romano cheese. Toss bread crumbs until toasted. Remove from heat and set aside.

Cook sausage in skillet with chicken stock. Add pesto alla toscana and alfredo sauce and bring to a simmer.

In a large pot of boiling water cook cheese tortellini according to package directions. Toss cooked pasta with alfredo mixture. Serve into bowls and sprinkle with bread crumbs and top with parsley.