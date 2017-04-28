Ticks carrying Lyme disease expected to cause problems this year

Ticks carrying Lyme disease are expected to cause big problems this summer.

Just this week, the city of Girard hired a company to spray for ticks at the ball fields at Tod Park after complaints of kids getting bit.

"All the way to the East coast into Ohio they are projecting a very, very bad year," said pharmacist Jeff Covelli.

Deer ticks, in particular, are what pharmacist Covelli says people should be most concerned about.

They are the ticks that can carry Lyme disease. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick.

"Studies show that roughly 50% of the ticks in our area are infected. So, the chances of running into one of those ticks becomes a coin flip," said Covelli.

Lyme disease is difficult to diagnose. A John Hopkins study shows there is a 75 percent inaccuracy rate in the test that detects it. Symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue, and a rash.

"Less than 50% of the time people rash. So, the classic bulls-eye rash that use to show up, that the CDC uses are their number one diagnostic criteria, less than 50% of people have that," said Covelli.

Covelli says it is critical people check themselves, their children and their pets for ticks every time they come in from outdoors. He encourages people to wear light-colored clothing and use products with permethrin or DEET.

