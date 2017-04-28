Mahoning summer jobs program taking applications in May

Teens looking for summer employment in Mahoning County can have their parent or guardian submit applications during a two -day period next month.

The Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services has announced that it will accept applications from fourteen and fifteen-year-olds who meet minimum guidelines.

The state has provided $246,494 in funding for the program that runs through September 30 and pays $10 per hour.

Applications will be taken at the Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services, Entrance A, Conference Room A, the auditorium located at 345 Oakhill Avenue, Youngstown, on Monday, May 8th and Tuesday, May 9th between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

A parent, caretaker or head of household must submit the applications. The teens do not need to be present.

Eligibility will not be determined the day the applications is submitted but decided later by Jobs and Family Services.

Applicants will be notified of their eligibility for the program.