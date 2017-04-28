Youngstown man convicted of murdering man raising money for son's gift

A Youngstown man will be sentenced on Monday for his part in the murder of a man who was trying to raise money to buy a gift for his child.

A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court reached a verdict Friday, finding 22-year-old Kyle Patrick guilty of aggravated murder, robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say Patrick was only 17 when he and an accomplice fatally shot Michael Abighanem at a Silliman street home in 2012 when Abighanem went there to sell a video game console and laptop.

The victim's relatives tell 21 News that Abighanem had advertised the items on Craigslist, hoping to raise money to buy his son a birthday gift.

Patrick was previously sentenced to 16 years to life in 2014 after reaching a plea deal in the case.

That conviction was overturned by an appeals court that ruled the lower court was wrong to deny Patrick's subsequent request to withdraw his plea.

Reginald Whitfield, 26, is serving a 13-year prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter and robbery in connection with the crime.