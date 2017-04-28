McMenamy's customers want deposits refunded

Another local bride is concerned about her wedding plans due to the sudden closing of McMenamy's Banquet Hall in Niles.

April Conn of Niles says all of her wedding day plans were complete. "We had our colors picked out, we had all of our food picked out, the decorations and centerpieces. We had everything down to a tee for the ceremony, the reception, everything was set and ready to go," Conn said.

Conn says she paid a $250 deposit, but her only receipt is her canceled check. "They didn't give me a copy of the contract and the card he gave me was a non-working number."

Another family that was worried about their $500 dollar deposit said they got their money back after the father tracked down the owner in person.



Customers hoping to get a refund on their deposit need to take the necessary steps. "They should try to contact the provider in writing. My advice to all people is put things in writing so there's no misunderstanding. And certainly they can come to the court and file a small claims complaint or a civil lawsuit against them for a refund of their money," said Niles Prosecutor Terry Swaguer.



Another option is to file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General's Office. "If we have a number of complaints we can conduct investigations. We can't confirm specific investigations until there's a court filing," said AG spokesperson Dan Tierney.



April Conn says her invitations are mailed and she's hoping she won't have to postpone her wedding. "I guess I'll start from square one, start over, everywhere else is booked. Most places are booked that I called before I got hold of McMenamy's," Conn said.



All new attempts to contact representatives of McMenamy's were unsuccessful.