Youngstown mayoral candidates make final push

It's the final push in what is expected to be a very tight race for Youngstown's mayor.

Once again, incumbent Mayor John McNally will square off against former Council President Jamael "Tito" Brown. The last time the two went head-to-head McNally won by just 142 votes.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections will have their doors open this weekend for early voting. It's a voting opportunity the two candidates didn't have last time they squared off but plan to take full advantage of this time.

"Right now, that's my job, for the next four days I'll do nothing but try and make sure the voters know when the election is and make sure if they need a ride we take the barriers, any barrier they have in front of them, we take it away," said Brown.

21 News found both Brown and McNally at a charity basketball game Friday night. It's just one stop both have planned in the days ahead.

"I think candidates have to be nervous up until they start to hear results. But for the next three days, we'll be walking in neighborhoods, attending events," said McNally.

Both men have made their case for why they're the better candidate.

McNally standing firm that the city is better than it was four years ago.

"Our city is safer, major crime is down anywhere between 15-22%, over 750 guns taken off the streets. Our city is cleaner, more roads being done, more infrastructure being created, more downtown development and I think city hall is more open and transparent," said McNally.

"I think at the end of the day, Youngstown citizens want what every other community wants, they want better jobs, better neighborhoods but, at the end of the day they want honest government and I bring that vision, honesty, and integrity to city hall," said Brown.

Both candidates say for the next few days they'll be out walking, knocking on doors, and making sure people hear their messages.

Polls are open for early voting at the Board of Elections on Saturday 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00-5:00 p.m., and Monday 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

