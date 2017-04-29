Improvements planned for Mosquito Lake Park

People who spend time relaxing at Trumbull County's Mosquito Lake Park will be seeing some improvements.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced several new projects, including 20 new full-service hookups in the campground, making water, sewer, and electric available to campers.

A new shower house is also in the works, along with a restroom at the marina.

ODNR did not give a timeline for when those projects will be completed.