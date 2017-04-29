Improvements planned for Mosquito Lake Park - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Improvements planned for Mosquito Lake Park

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio -

People who spend time relaxing at Trumbull County's Mosquito Lake Park will be seeing some improvements.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced several new projects, including 20 new full-service hookups in the campground, making water, sewer, and electric available to campers. 

A new shower house is also in the works, along with a restroom at the marina. 

ODNR did not give a timeline for when those projects will be completed. 

