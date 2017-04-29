Facebook's Zuckerberg dines with Newton Falls family - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Facebook's Zuckerberg dines with Newton Falls family

Posted: Updated:
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

The co-founder and CEO of Facebook was in the Mahoning Valley Friday night.

Mark Zuckerberg had dinner with the Moore family in Newton Falls.

Zuckerberg says he is on a mission this year to visit all 50 states and talk to people from every walk of life.

It was a surprise visit, and Dan Moore says Zuckerberg spent two hours with his family.

Moore said they talked about anything and everything.

Zuckerberg even brought dessert and two bottles of wine.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms