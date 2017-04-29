Facebook's Zuckerberg dines with Newton Falls family

The co-founder and CEO of Facebook was in the Mahoning Valley Friday night.

Mark Zuckerberg had dinner with the Moore family in Newton Falls.

Zuckerberg says he is on a mission this year to visit all 50 states and talk to people from every walk of life.

It was a surprise visit, and Dan Moore says Zuckerberg spent two hours with his family.

Moore said they talked about anything and everything.

Zuckerberg even brought dessert and two bottles of wine.