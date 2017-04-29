H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

Updated:

H.S Softball 

Woodridge 1 Howland 7

Springfield 11 Western Reserve 1

Crestview 0 Hubbard 9

Lisbon 15 Jackson Milton 4

Brookfield 5 LaBrae 8


H.S. Baseball

Springfield 6 Western Reserve 1

Struthers 9 Newton Falls 10

LaBrae 5 Campbell 0

Brookfield 1 Hubbard 5

Lisbon 5 Beaver Local 2 

Girard 3 Niles 15

