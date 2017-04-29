Penguins' Hagelin a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) - Carl Hagelin will be a game-time decision to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins' lineup for Game 2 against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Coach Mike Sullivan says Hagelin has progressed far enough in his recovery from a lower-body injury to be an option to play for the first time since March 10. Hagelin took part in a full-contact practice Friday, opening the door for the speedy winger's return.

Hagelin called it a "step in the right direction" but it's difficult to determine if he'll feel good enough to play.

Pittsburgh leads the best-of-seven second-round series 1-0.

If Hagelin is cleared to return, Sullivan says it'll be a difficult decision who comes out. He says Conor Sheary was not at his best in Game 1.

