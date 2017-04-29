Cops: Woman steals car with nephew inside, sets it on fire

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman with a history of mental health issues is jailed on charges she stole a car with her 5-year-old nephew inside, then set fire to the vehicle after it crashed.

Police say 24-year-old Marketta Walker, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was upset that relatives were trying to have her committed to a mental facility Wednesday evening, so she fled in the car.

Police say she crashed into a fence in Georges Township and set the car on fire, while holding the boy in a chokehold. State police say bystanders intervened and wrestled the boy away from her.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Walker who faces a preliminary hearing May 10 on charges including attempted homicide, kidnapping and arson.

She remained in the Fayette County jail Friday.

