Coroner: Man killed in crash when motorist ran red light

GREENBURG, Pa. (AP) - Westmoreland County's coroner says a motorist was killed in a crash when another driver ran a red light while speeding.

Authorities say 72-year-old Richard McLaughlin was turning onto Route 30 in Unity Township when his car was hit by the other vehicle on Thursday night in the township. He died at a hospital of multiple blunt force injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the other driver and police continue to investigate the crash.

