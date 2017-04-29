Maroon 5, Usher, Alabama Shakes headline Jazz Fest Day 2

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out

Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."

Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

The State Bar of California is proposing lowering the minimum score on the most recent licensing exam for attorneys amid an alarming decline in the percentage of students who are passing the test.

The federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli is moving toward the decision-making phase.

Tropical Storm Emily near coast of west-central Florida, expected to move inland across peninsula with threat of heavy rain.

South Carolina utility board votes to end construction of billion-dollar nuclear reactor project caught in bankruptcy.

A federal judge has struck down an Alabama abortion law that put minors seeking court permission for an abortion through a trial-like proceeding where the fetus could be presented by a court-appointed lawyer.

By Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival enters its second day with performances by Maroon 5, Usher and Alabama Shakes.

Maroon 5, which last performed at Jazz Fest in 2013, will close out the Acura Stage on Saturday. The band has some New Orleans ties: their keyboardist PJ Morton is from the city.

Usher & The Roots will be closing out the Congo Square Stage.

The American blues rock band Alabama Shakes featuring lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard will close out the Gentilly Stage.

The seven-day festival takes place over two weekends. In addition to big-name acts like Maroon 5, the festival also features hundreds of Louisiana jazz, gospel, zydeco and other musical acts.

