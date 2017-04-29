US probes GM headlight failures, may add vehicles to recall

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out

Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."

Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."

Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff

Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

The State Bar of California is proposing lowering the minimum score on the most recent licensing exam for attorneys amid an alarming decline in the percentage of students who are passing the test.

The State Bar of California is proposing lowering the minimum score on the most recent licensing exam for attorneys amid an alarming decline in the percentage of students who are passing the test.

The federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli is moving toward the decision-making phase.

The federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli is moving toward the decision-making phase.

Tropical Storm Emily near coast of west-central Florida, expected to move inland across peninsula with threat of heavy rain.

Tropical Storm Emily near coast of west-central Florida, expected to move inland across peninsula with threat of heavy rain.

A federal judge has struck down an Alabama abortion law that put minors seeking court permission for an abortion through a trial-like proceeding where the fetus could be presented by a court-appointed lawyer.

A federal judge has struck down an Alabama abortion law that put minors seeking court permission for an abortion through a trial-like proceeding where the fetus could be presented by a court-appointed lawyer.

DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. government is investigating whether General Motors should add about 312,000 vehicles to a 2015 recall for headlights that can suddenly go dark.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 128 owners have complained that low-beam lights can fail.

The investigation covers the 2005 and 2009 Buick Lacrosse; the 2006 and 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, GMC Envoy and Buick Rainier; the 2006-2008 Isuzu Ascender and Saab 9-7X; and the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix. At the time of the recall GM said the headlamp module in the engine compartment could overheat and stop working properly.

The agency says complaints came from owners of vehicles that weren't covered by the recall but are within the model years it affected.

The 2015 recall and a related one from 2014 covered about 497,000 vehicles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.