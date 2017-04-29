YSU's equestrian team sends rider to Nationals

It's a program you probably didn't even know existed, but the Youngstown State University equestrian team is about to send its first rider to nationals.

Quite the improvement from just three years ago when the team made its debut as a club sport. At the time, it didn't take long to read the roster.

"Our first season, I was alone," said senior Antonia Varrecchia. "I was alone at all the shows. We had one rider. In the programs, they always list all the riders on the teams, and it was Youngstown State: Antonia Varrecchia, and that was it."

So Varrecchia and head coach Amy Watkins set out to change that. Little by little, that roster started to grow but they still needed a star. That's when the stars aligned with Sarah Newman in California, of all places.

"I was judging a show in California and her mother was my ring steward," said Watkins. "She said, 'Oh you're from Ohio. Where is Canfield?' I said it's in Northeast Ohio. She said, 'My daughter goes to school in Northeast Ohio.' I said, 'Seriously? Where does she go?' She goes, 'Youngstown State.' I said oh my goodness, talk about a small world."

"She goes, well I'm with the coach of YSU equestrian. I went, 'There's an equestrian club at YSU?'," said Newman.

That random meeting might have changed everything for the program. Next weekend, Newman will represent YSU at nationals.

"My first goal was just to make it to regionals and once I got there I was like, 'I just want a ribbon for proof.' Then it just kept going from there. So that's been my goal at every show. It's like 'I just want a ribbon.' And it's been working out a little bit better than that," said Newman.

"It puts us on the map," said Watkins. "It certainly shows that we have the capability of competing at this level and we're going to be a force to be reckoned with."

A long way from that one-person roster; three years and a lot of memories for a club that's here to stay.

"It almost brings tears to my eyes because it's been such an awesome experience. To be able to have these girls here and to have Amy, somebody who I wouldn't have met otherwise, I think that it's really cool. It's really added something to my college experience," said Varrecchia. "I think that it's been a great ride."

A ride that in the long-run is only just beginning.

Newman will compete on May 7th at Nationals in Lexington, Kentucky.