YSU's Moss selected by Giants in 5th round

Youngstown State's Avery Moss is the second Penguin player drafted going to the New York Giants in the fifth round and 167th pick.

Moss, a Nebraska transfer was a two-year starter at defensive end. He played in 25 games with 84 tackles, including 14 sacks.

Moss was a First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection and was second on the team with 17 tackles for loss.

With the 167th pick, the #NYGiants select Youngstown State DE Avery Moss! #GiantsDraft pic.twitter.com/7oXicA6RmP — New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2017

YSU's Derek Rivers was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round. The last time two Penguins were drafted in the same year was in 1984.