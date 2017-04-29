Car strikes utility pole, sends woman and toddler to hospital - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Car strikes utility pole, sends woman and toddler to hospital

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio -

A road in New Springfield is open following an accident that sent a woman and a three-year-old to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a vehicle struck a utility pole, knocking wires down onto Columbiana Road.

The road was closed between Garfield Road and Lipply Road.

Troopers and Ohio Edison were both on scene.

The driver of the vehicle and the three-year-old were taken to St. Elizabeth in Youngstown. 

