Thrift store to move in to former McMenamy's building

A local thrift store is moving into the building that housed the now closed McMenamy's Banquet Center in Niles.

An employee from Thrift Town Treasures tells us the company has purchased the building.

They tell us they are planning a grand opening within the next couple of weeks at the new location.

Many people learned about the closing of the banquet center when they hall's electronic marquee scrolled a message reading “Thanks for the memories”.

In addition, McMenamy's phones were disconnected.

21 News spoke with several people who said they had placed deposits with McMenamy's for wedding receptions.

Robert Leonard, the owner of McMenamy's tells us all of the families that had weddings planned there, have been refunded.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story showed a picture of Treasures Flea Market in error. The owner wishes customers to know that Treasures Flea Market is not moving. We wish to apologize for any confusion.