Newton Falls family recounts visit from Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

The creator and co-founder of Facebook invited himself to have dinner with a family in their Trumbull County home.

"It was just jaw dropping," said 57 year- old Dan Moore, a Newton Falls native.

He was shocked to see Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg get out of an SUV in his driveway on Friday.

Moore's son Daniel, daughter Ashley, and his wife Lisa all posed for a picture in front of their home with the founder and creator of Facebook.

"I was completely at ease you know, he is just such a down to earth guy" said Moore.

The Moore's were told a "surprise guest" was coming to have dinner with them. Little did they know they would be inviting Zuckerberg into their home for a dinner Zuckerberg had catered.

Zuckerberg has set out on a nation wide tour to visit the states he has not spent time in.

His goal is to get to know how the people in the United States are living, working and considering the future.

He gave the Moore family two bottles of wine and cannolis from Jimmy's Italian food in Youngstown.

Moore is a stationary engineer at NLMK Steel Corporation in Farrell Pennsylvania.

He describes his family as blue collar.

Zuckerberg and Moore spoke about how Moore, who was once a democrat, switched parties and voted for President Trump.

Zuckerberg continued his tour of the Buckeye State on Saturday in Dayton where he sat down with a group of recovering heroin addicts and counselors to discuss the opioid addiction crisis.

