Police investigate alleged indecent assault of child in Greenville

State police in Mercer County are investigating an reported case of indecent assault involving children in Greenville.

A news release issued by the Mercer barracks of the state police says the investigation involves a fourteen-year-old suspect, and a six-year-old boy, described as the victim.

Police say the alleged assault took place at a home in Greenville between May 9, 2015 and May 9, 2016.

The news release says that the investigation continues and no further information can be provided at this time.

Under Pennsylvania law, the crime of indecent assault is committed by someone who has “indecent contact” with another person against their will.