Troopers searching for driver of rollover in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover accident and are searching for its driver.

Troopers say around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a vehicle rolled over on Logangate Road in Liberty, and was abandoned by its driver.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers say the car was towed away. 

    Phone companies plan to boost cell coverage in rural areas that will be prime locations for viewing the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.
    A Campbell couple is looking for ways to recover emotionally from a horrific discovery they made this past weekend. Ken Easenbaugh was still visibly shaken on Tuesday as he spoke exclusively with 21 News Reporter Janet Rogers about finding a body in a freezer he and his wife had been storing for someone who they used to think of as a friend. The story most of us have heard is of two people arrested and each jailed on $1-million bond after a body was found Saturday inside a freezer.

    A Youngstown man is charged with animal cruelty after police say he left his dog in a parked car as the outside temperature reached 87 degrees. Police were called after people reported finding a pit bull puppy crying inside a Cadillac parked outside the St. Elizabeth Emergency Center on Mahoning Avenue on Monday afternoon. Although the passenger window and the sunroof were open about one inch, the sun was shining into the car and there was no water left for the dog, according to police.
