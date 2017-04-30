Charges expected in Niles multi-vehicle crash

A Campbell couple is looking for ways to recover emotionally from a horrific discovery they made this past weekend. Ken Easenbaugh was still visibly shaken on Tuesday as he spoke exclusively with 21 News Reporter Janet Rogers about finding a body in a freezer he and his wife had been storing for someone who they used to think of as a friend. The story most of us have heard is of two people arrested and each jailed on $1-million bond after a body was found Saturday inside a freezer i...More >>
A Pennsylvania celebration of a popular Polish treat is embroiled in a food fight after a suburban Chicago chamber of commerce threatened a trademark infringement lawsuit over the use of the name "Pierogi Festival."More >>
The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating a video showing small, pet alligators being forced to drink beer and smoke cigarettes.More >>
A Pennsylvania police officer and the 911 dispatcher he lives with have been charged with felonies for allegedly growing four marijuana plants in their home.More >>
A guy who goes by the name Carson King has posted an online video of himself climbing Philadelphia City Hall and its tower, which reaches about 500 feet into the air.More >>
Police say a woman jogger was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in central Ohio.More >>
An Ohio police officer who was shot four times while responding to a domestic violence call last month has been released from the hospital.More >>
Police say an employee's body was found in a walk-in cooler at a restaurant in a Cincinnati neighborhood.More >>
A large stone has fallen from the corner of one of downtown Pittsburgh's most iconic buildings, closing a street below.More >>
Police are trying to determine whether a 34-year-old Pennsylvania woman was drunk or otherwise intoxicated when her 11-month-old daughter was found unresponsive, under water in a bath tub last week.More >>
Police plan to file criminal charges against the mother of a toddler found wandering alone in a western Pennsylvania park, wearing only a diaper.More >>
A woman says she had a sexual relationship with former baseball great Pete Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.More >>
The tiny European nation of Slovenia is undergoing a tourism boom partly because it is the native country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists much attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on...More >>
