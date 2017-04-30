Charges expected in Niles multi-vehicle crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Charges expected in Niles multi-vehicle crash

NILES, Ohio -

Charges are expected to be filed in an accident that sent several people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. 

Five vehicles were involved in an accident between North Road and U-S 422, or Youngstown-Warren Road.

The Ohio State Patrol says, the driver of a Cadillac C-T-S, 30-year-old Jerry Dunlap from Hermitage,  failed to stop at a red light striking the Chevy Traverse, forcing it backward into the two vehicles behind it. 

Debris flying into other cars caused more damage.

Dunlap, as well as the driver and two passengers in the Chevy Traverse, were taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment of injuries the patrol describes as non-incapacitating. 

Traffic had to be routed through the parking lot of Walgreen's. 

