One-year-old found dead in pond in Mercer County, police investi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One-year-old found dead in pond in Mercer County, police investigating

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

Police in Mercer County are investigating how a one-year-old boy may have drowned in Springfield Township Sunday morning. 

Police say the infant lived at a residence on New Castle-Mercer Road.

Around 8:30 a.m., the boy was found to have fallen into a small pond in the yard. 

Authorities attempted to revive the child, but the child had already died. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms