FirstEnergy crews working to restore remaining outages

BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

FirstEnergy expects remaining power outages to be repaired by noon today.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses lost power in Mahoning County after an afternoon storm struck the Valley.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, First Energy reported about 50 customers were still in the dark, mostly in the Boardman area.

