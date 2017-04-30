Half dozen high school softball teams earn top seed for tourname - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Half dozen high school softball teams earn top seed for tournaments

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Six high school softball teams from viewing area are the top seed heading into district tournament action. 
 
Division I: Canfield 
Division II: Hubbard 
Division III: Champion and South Range
Division IV: Lisbon and Mathews 
 
 Division I Solon District Tournament
 SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:
*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:

Tuesday, May 9
 #9 Warren Harding at #8 Bedford 
#13 Youngstown East at #4 Nordonia
#12 Kent Roosevelt at #5 Solon 
#10 Kenston at #7 Fitch 
#11 Maple Heights at #6 Twinsburg 
 
Wednesday, May 10 
Winner of Warren Harding - Bedford plays at #1 Canfield 
Winner of East - Nordonia plays Winner of Kent Roosevelt - Solon at Highest Seed
Winner of Fitch - Kenston plays at Aurora 
Winner of Maple Heights - Twinsburg plays at #3 Boardman 
 
Division II Alliance District Tournament 
 SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:
*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:
 
Wednesday, May 10 
 #9 Struthers plays at #8 Alliance 
#12 Niles plays at #5 Poland Seminary 
#10 Salem plays at #7 Ravenna 
#11 Girard plays at #6 Howland 
 
Thursday, May 11 
 Winner of Struthers - Alliance plays at #1 Hubbard 
Winner of Niles - Poland Seminary plays at #4 Marlington 
Winner of Salem - Ravenna plays at #2 Lakeview 
Winner of Girard - Howland plays at #3 West Branch 
 
Division III LaBrae District Tournament
 SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:
*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:
 
Thursday, May 11  
#8 Berkshire plays at #7 Garfield 
#12 Py Valley plays at #5 Grand Valley 
#9 Conneaut plays at #7 LaBrae 
#10 Cardinal plays at #6 Kirtland 
 
Friday, May 12 
Winner of Berkshire - Garfield plays at #1 Champion 
Winner of Py Valley - Grand Valley plays at #4 Brookfield 
Winner of Conneaut - LaBrae plays at #2 Wickliffe 
Winner of cardinal - Kirtland plays at #3 Newton Falls 
  
Division III South Range District Tournament 
 SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:
*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:
 
Thursday, May 11 
#9 East Palestine plays at #8 Crestview 
#13 Southeast plays at #4 Cardinal Mooney 
#12 Campbell Memorial plays at #5 Waterloo
#10 Liberty plays at #7 United 
#11 Mineral Ridge plays at #6 Ursuline 
 
Friday, May 12 
Winner of East Palestine - Crestview plays at #1 South Range 
Winner of Cardinal Mooney - Southeast plays Winner of Waterloo - Campbell Memorial at Highest Seed
Winner of Liberty - United plays at #2 Columbiana 
Winner of Mineral Ridge - Ursuline plays at #3 Springfield
 
 Division IV Western Reserve District Tournament
 SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:
*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:
 
Monday, May 8 
#9 Southern Local plays at #8 Lowellville 
#12 Sebring Mckinley plays at #5 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
#10 Leetonia plays at #7 Rootstown 
#11 Valley Christian plays at #6 Wellsville 
 
Tuesday, May 9 
Winner of Southern Local - Lowellville plays at #1 Lisbon 
Winner of Sebring McKinley - Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas plays at #4 Jackson-Milton 
Winner of Leetonia - Rootstown plays at #2 East Canton 
Winner of Valley Christian - #6 Wellsville plays at #3 Western Reserve 
 
Division IV Warren District Tournament 
SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:
*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:
 
Monday, May 8 
#9 Fairport Harding plays at #8 Windham 
#12 Warren JFK plays at #5 Maplewood 
#10 Newbury plays at #7 Badger 
#11 Bloomfield plays at #6 Chalker 
 
Tuesday, May 9
Winner of Fairport Harding - Windham plays at #1 Mathews 
Winner of Warren JFK - Maplewood plays at #4 Lordstown 
Winner of Newbury - Badger plays at #2 McDonald 
Winner of Bloomfield - Chalker plays at #3 Bristol 
 
 

