Half dozen high school softball teams earn top seed for tournaments

Six high school softball teams from viewing area are the top seed heading into district tournament action.



Division I: Canfield

Division II: Hubbard

Division III: Champion and South Range

Division IV: Lisbon and Mathews



Division I Solon District Tournament

SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:

*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:

Tuesday, May 9

#9 Warren Harding at #8 Bedford

#13 Youngstown East at #4 Nordonia

#12 Kent Roosevelt at #5 Solon

#10 Kenston at #7 Fitch

#11 Maple Heights at #6 Twinsburg



Wednesday, May 10

Winner of Warren Harding - Bedford plays at #1 Canfield

Winner of East - Nordonia plays Winner of Kent Roosevelt - Solon at Highest Seed

Winner of Fitch - Kenston plays at Aurora

Winner of Maple Heights - Twinsburg plays at #3 Boardman



Division II Alliance District Tournament

SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:

*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:



Wednesday, May 10

#9 Struthers plays at #8 Alliance

#12 Niles plays at #5 Poland Seminary

#10 Salem plays at #7 Ravenna

#11 Girard plays at #6 Howland



Thursday, May 11

Winner of Struthers - Alliance plays at #1 Hubbard

Winner of Niles - Poland Seminary plays at #4 Marlington

Winner of Salem - Ravenna plays at #2 Lakeview

Winner of Girard - Howland plays at #3 West Branch



Division III LaBrae District Tournament

SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:

*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:



Thursday, May 11

#8 Berkshire plays at #7 Garfield

#12 Py Valley plays at #5 Grand Valley

#9 Conneaut plays at #7 LaBrae

#10 Cardinal plays at #6 Kirtland



Friday, May 12

Winner of Berkshire - Garfield plays at #1 Champion

Winner of Py Valley - Grand Valley plays at #4 Brookfield

Winner of Conneaut - LaBrae plays at #2 Wickliffe

Winner of cardinal - Kirtland plays at #3 Newton Falls



Division III South Range District Tournament

SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:

*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:



Thursday, May 11

#9 East Palestine plays at #8 Crestview

#13 Southeast plays at #4 Cardinal Mooney

#12 Campbell Memorial plays at #5 Waterloo

#10 Liberty plays at #7 United

#11 Mineral Ridge plays at #6 Ursuline



Friday, May 12

Winner of East Palestine - Crestview plays at #1 South Range

Winner of Cardinal Mooney - Southeast plays Winner of Waterloo - Campbell Memorial at Highest Seed

Winner of Liberty - United plays at #2 Columbiana

Winner of Mineral Ridge - Ursuline plays at #3 Springfield



Division IV Western Reserve District Tournament

SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:

*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:



Monday, May 8

#9 Southern Local plays at #8 Lowellville

#12 Sebring Mckinley plays at #5 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

#10 Leetonia plays at #7 Rootstown

#11 Valley Christian plays at #6 Wellsville



Tuesday, May 9

Winner of Southern Local - Lowellville plays at #1 Lisbon

Winner of Sebring McKinley - Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas plays at #4 Jackson-Milton

Winner of Leetonia - Rootstown plays at #2 East Canton

Winner of Valley Christian - #6 Wellsville plays at #3 Western Reserve



Division IV Warren District Tournament

SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:

*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:



Monday, May 8

#9 Fairport Harding plays at #8 Windham

#12 Warren JFK plays at #5 Maplewood

#10 Newbury plays at #7 Badger

#11 Bloomfield plays at #6 Chalker



Tuesday, May 9

Winner of Fairport Harding - Windham plays at #1 Mathews

Winner of Warren JFK - Maplewood plays at #4 Lordstown

Winner of Newbury - Badger plays at #2 McDonald

Winner of Bloomfield - Chalker plays at #3 Bristol



