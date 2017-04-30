Four high school baseball teams earn top seed for district tourn - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Four high school baseball teams earn top seed for district tournaments

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Struthers District Tournament: 
Top Seeds:
Division I: Kent Roosevelt
Division II: Niles 
Division III: Canton Central Catholic 
Division IV: Western Reserve 

SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:
*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:

Division II - Monday, May 8 (Semi-finals):
#12 Struthers at #5 Hubbard
#11 Ursuline at #6 Marlington
#10 Salem at #7 Alliance
#9 Girard at #8 Southeast

Tuesday, May 9 (Finals):
Winner of Girard-Southeast at #1 Niles McKinley
Winner of Salem-Alliance at #2 Canfield
Winner of Ursuline-Marlington at #3 Poland
Winner of Struthers-Hubbard at #4 West Branch

Division III – Tuesday, May 9 (Semi-finals):
#12 Waterloo at #5 Rootstown
#11 United Local at #6 St. Thomas Aquinas
#10 Campbell Memorial at #7 Crestview
#9 Springfield Local at #8 East Palestine

Wednesday, May 10 (Finals):
Winner of Springfield Local-East Palestine at #1 Canton Central Catholic
Winner of Campbell Memorial-Crestview at #2 Columbiana
Winner of United Local-St. Thomas Aquinas at #3 South Range
Winner of Waterloo-Rootstown at #4 Cardinal Mooney (Game to be played at Bob Cene Park in Struthers).

Division IV – Wednesday, May 10 (Semi-finals):
#11 Lordstown at #6 Southern Local
#10 Valley Christian at #7 Lowellville (Game to be played at Bob Cene Park in Struthers).
#9 Leetonia at #8 Sebring

Thursday, May 11 (Finals):
Winner of Leetonia-Sebring at #1 Western Reserve
Winner of Valley Christian-Lowellville at #2 Jackson-Milton
Winner of Lordstown-Southern Local at #3 Lisbon
#5 Wellsville at #4 McDonald

Division I – Thursday, May 11 (Semi-finals):
#5 Austintown Fitch at #4 Walsh Jesuit
#11 East at #6 Stow-Munroe Falls
#10 Akron North at #7 Akron Ellet.
#9 Warren Harding at #8 Cuyahoga Falls

Friday, May 12 (Finals):
Winner of Warren Harding-Cuyahoga Falls at #1 Kent Roosevelt
Winner of Akron North-Akron Ellet at #2 Howland
Winner of East-Stow-Munroe Falls at #3 Boardman 
 
The Jefferson District Tournament
Division II: Lake Catholic Top Seed

SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:
*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:
 
Monday, May 8
#9 West Geauga at #8 Jefferson 
#10 Conneaut at #7 Perry 
#11 Harvey at #6 Edgewood 

Sectional Finals on Tuesday, May 9  
Winner of West Geauga - Jefferson plays  at #1 Lake Catholic
#5 University School at #4 Geneva 
Winner of Perry - Conneaut plays at #2 Notre Dame Cathedral Latin  
Winner of Edgewood - Harvey plays at #3 Lakeview

The LaBrae District Tournament 
Division III: Champion Top Seed 
 
SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:
*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:
 
Tuesday, May 9 
#9 Cardinal at #8 Liberty 
#13 Py Valley at #4 LaBrae 
#12 Mineral Ridge at #5 Berkshire 
#10 Brookfield at #7 Newton Falls 
#11 Warrensville Heights at #6 Garfield 
 
Sectional Finals on Wednesday, May 10 
Winner of Cardinal - Liberty at #1 Champion 
Winner of LaBrae - Py Valley plays Winner of Berkshire - Mineral Ridge at higher seed teams place
Winner of Newton Falls - Brookfield vs. #2 Hawken 
Winner of Garfield - Warrensville Heights plays at #3 Grand Valley

The Fairpot District Tournament
Division IV: Warren JFK Top Seed
 
SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:
*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:
 
Wednesday, May, 10 
 #9 Chalker at #8 Badger 
#10 St. John School at #7 Newbury
 
Sectional Finals Thursday, May 11
 Winner of Badger - Chalker plays at #1 Warren JFK 
#5 Maplewood plays at #4 Windham 
Winner of St. John School - Newbury plays at #2 Mathews 
#6 Bristol plays at #3 Fairport Harding 

