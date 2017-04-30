Four high school baseball teams earn top seed for district tournaments

Struthers District Tournament:

Top Seeds:

Division I: Kent Roosevelt

Division II: Niles

Division III: Canton Central Catholic

Division IV: Western Reserve

SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:

*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:

Division II - Monday, May 8 (Semi-finals):

#12 Struthers at #5 Hubbard

#11 Ursuline at #6 Marlington

#10 Salem at #7 Alliance

#9 Girard at #8 Southeast

Tuesday, May 9 (Finals):

Winner of Girard-Southeast at #1 Niles McKinley

Winner of Salem-Alliance at #2 Canfield

Winner of Ursuline-Marlington at #3 Poland

Winner of Struthers-Hubbard at #4 West Branch

Division III – Tuesday, May 9 (Semi-finals):

#12 Waterloo at #5 Rootstown

#11 United Local at #6 St. Thomas Aquinas

#10 Campbell Memorial at #7 Crestview

#9 Springfield Local at #8 East Palestine



Wednesday, May 10 (Finals):

Winner of Springfield Local-East Palestine at #1 Canton Central Catholic

Winner of Campbell Memorial-Crestview at #2 Columbiana

Winner of United Local-St. Thomas Aquinas at #3 South Range

Winner of Waterloo-Rootstown at #4 Cardinal Mooney (Game to be played at Bob Cene Park in Struthers).

Division IV – Wednesday, May 10 (Semi-finals):

#11 Lordstown at #6 Southern Local

#10 Valley Christian at #7 Lowellville (Game to be played at Bob Cene Park in Struthers).

#9 Leetonia at #8 Sebring

Thursday, May 11 (Finals):

Winner of Leetonia-Sebring at #1 Western Reserve

Winner of Valley Christian-Lowellville at #2 Jackson-Milton

Winner of Lordstown-Southern Local at #3 Lisbon

#5 Wellsville at #4 McDonald

Division I – Thursday, May 11 (Semi-finals):

#5 Austintown Fitch at #4 Walsh Jesuit

#11 East at #6 Stow-Munroe Falls

#10 Akron North at #7 Akron Ellet.

#9 Warren Harding at #8 Cuyahoga Falls

Friday, May 12 (Finals):

Winner of Warren Harding-Cuyahoga Falls at #1 Kent Roosevelt

Winner of Akron North-Akron Ellet at #2 Howland

Winner of East-Stow-Munroe Falls at #3 Boardman



The Jefferson District Tournament

Division II: Lake Catholic Top Seed

SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:

*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:



Monday, May 8

#9 West Geauga at #8 Jefferson

#10 Conneaut at #7 Perry

#11 Harvey at #6 Edgewood

Sectional Finals on Tuesday, May 9

Winner of West Geauga - Jefferson plays at #1 Lake Catholic

#5 University School at #4 Geneva

Winner of Perry - Conneaut plays at #2 Notre Dame Cathedral Latin

Winner of Edgewood - Harvey plays at #3 Lakeview

The LaBrae District Tournament

Division III: Champion Top Seed



SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:

*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:



Tuesday, May 9

#9 Cardinal at #8 Liberty

#13 Py Valley at #4 LaBrae

#12 Mineral Ridge at #5 Berkshire

#10 Brookfield at #7 Newton Falls

#11 Warrensville Heights at #6 Garfield



Sectional Finals on Wednesday, May 10

Winner of Cardinal - Liberty at #1 Champion

Winner of LaBrae - Py Valley plays Winner of Berkshire - Mineral Ridge at higher seed teams place

Winner of Newton Falls - Brookfield vs. #2 Hawken

Winner of Garfield - Warrensville Heights plays at #3 Grand Valley

The Fairpot District Tournament

Division IV: Warren JFK Top Seed



SECTIONAL SCHEDULE FOR WEEK OF MAY 8-12:

*All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

*ALL games to be played at the site of the higher seed:



Wednesday, May, 10

#9 Chalker at #8 Badger

#10 St. John School at #7 Newbury



Sectional Finals Thursday, May 11

Winner of Badger - Chalker plays at #1 Warren JFK

#5 Maplewood plays at #4 Windham

Winner of St. John School - Newbury plays at #2 Mathews

#6 Bristol plays at #3 Fairport Harding