Storm damage in Boardman Sunday afternoon

Gusty winds, heavy downpours and even some small hail at times impacted Boardman the hardest. Strong winds caused the most damage along 224 near the Southern Park Mall. JCPenney's workers said the wind blew the store doors wide open.

“This big gush of wind came in and all these signs blew off the ceiling and were blowing out into the concourse so we are trying to grab all that,” said JCPenney's worker, Mary Beth Gresko.

Nearby parts of Firestone Tire's roof ripped off with pieces of the roof going through car windows. Over at a plaza on Southern Boulevard a rooftop air conditioning unit's gas line broke and firefighters were called out to shut the gas off. Home Depot customers saw trailers get turned over and roll down a hill.

“There was like a gust of wind a pocket of air grabbed these trailers and there was people that were loading stuff and it just wrapped them around and slung them across the parking lot like it was nothing,” said Frederick Molden from Youngstown.

No one was injured during this storm, but around Boardman downed trees and wires blocked several streets and many folks lost power. Jose Boigos's family had a tree fall onto their van while his wife was inside.

“I was scared, get out of the van get out of the van, we had to take her out of the van because she was so shaken and everything you know,” said Jose Boigos, Youngstown homeowner.

Property damage was also widespread along southern blv. This rental property had three trees knocked down and not only did damage to the roof and gutters, but buried a car in the driveway. On Woodview a tree was completely snapped at the base bringing down power lines and damaging an upstairs bedroom.

The Storm Tracker 21 team and the Cleveland National Weather Service believe a wet mircoburst is what caused this damage. A microburst is a rapidly descending column of air that hits the ground and spreads out. NWS says they will decide Monday morning if a damage survey is needed.