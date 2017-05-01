Resurfacing projects underway in Columbiana, Leetonia areas

Resurfacing work begins today on sections of State Route 164 and Route 344 in Columbiana County.



More than two miles of State Route 164 will be resurfaced, from County Road 440 to the city of Columbiana corporation limit.

Also, five miles of Route 344 will be resurfaced from two miles west of Leetonia to Route 164.

Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

This is part of $1 million project that is expected to be completed by the end of October.