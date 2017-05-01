Driver bails out of car after Youngstown police chase

Police are investigating after a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit in Youngstown Sunday night.

Officers called off a chase that began at around 11:00 p.m. because the driver was speeding and driving erratically, nearly causing an accident.

The driver bailed out of his car on East Avondale Avenue near Rush Boulevard.

Officers chased him on foot behind homes but then lost him in the 300 block of East Boston Avenue.

The car was towed as evidence.