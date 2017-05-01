Farmdale man sentenced for sex crime against teen

A Farmdale man has been ordered to serve three and a half years behind bars for committing a sex offense against a 15-year-old girl from Pennsylvania.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Peter Kontos on Monday handed down a sentence of 42 months to 40-year-old Jeremy Warner. The judge credited Warner for the time he has spent in jail since September.

Warner, who pleaded guilty earlier to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, must register as a tier two sex offender when he completes his prison term.

Pennsylvania State Police say Warner traveled to Jefferson County, Pennsylvania and kidnapped a 15-year-old girl.

Warner and the victim were later discovered at a Warren motel, where the victim told police she had been sexually assaulted.

Charges of kidnapping, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors were filed against Warner in Jefferson County Pennsylvania.