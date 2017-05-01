Penn Power worker dies on the job in Lawrence County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a Penn Power worker killed on the job while working in Lawrence County.

Troopers said James George, 54, of New Castle, was working on a utility pole from the elevated bucket of a Penn Power truck around noon Sunday along Dutch Ridge Road in Wayne Township.

Investigators say the truck became unstable on an inclined roadway, moved backward and turned over onto its side, causing George to fall to the road below.

George was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner.