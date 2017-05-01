UAW announces Cruze production shutdown dates for two more weeks - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UAW announces Cruze production shutdown dates for two more weeks

LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

General Motors is shutting down production of the Chevy Cruze for two more weeks this summer.

A notice issued on Monday by UAW Local1714 announced that management has designated the weeks of July 3 and July 10 as layoff weeks.

The down time is in addition to the previously announced weeks of June 19 and June 26 as mandatory plant vacation shutdown weeks.

The union notice says that the purpose of the shutdown is to align production with current and forecast market demands.

Lordstown is scheduled to resume production the week of July 17.

GM announced three months ago that it planned several weeks of production downtime this year, but did not disclose the number of weeks of down time it intended to schedule.

The additional curtailment of production comes less than a month after Local 1714 President Robert Morales told 21 News that the company has informed the union that it plans to make changes in production due to market demand.

At the time, Morales said he expects to see a reduction in the workforce but says he is unsure how many of his members will be affected.

Communications Manager for the plant, Tom Mock, informed 21 News last month that starting in mid-July the plant will build fewer cars. However, Mock says the plant still plans to run two shifts.

In January, GM eliminated the third shift at the Lordstown Complex due to what the company says was a change in buyer preference from small cars to trucks and crossover vehicles.

1,200 UAW members lost their jobs when the shift came to an end.

The loss of the third shift also resulted in job cuts at companies that support production at the GM plant, including Lordstown Seating Systems and Comprehensive Logistics.

